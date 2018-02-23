Apple Pay users doubled in 2017 to 127m, says top analyst

Annual Apple Pay review: Adoptions jumps, but still a long way to go — Loup Ventures — “The number of banks globally that support Apple Pay increased in the past year by 41% to 2,707 banks. We believe there are 127m global active Apple Pay users, up from 62m a year ago. This represents 16% of the active iPhone base… Between 20% and 30% of US iPhone owners use Apple Pay. ~30% of new iPhones are activating Apple Pay.”