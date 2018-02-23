Meet NFC World’s partners at Mobile World Congress

NFC World partners Antelop Solutions, Dejamobile, Rambus and STMicroelectronics will be at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona from 26 February to 1 March. Here’s what you can expect to see and where you can find them during the show…
- Antelop Solutions’ Timothée Grüner will be at the show and happy to meet with NFC World readers interested in learning about the company’s white-label SaaS HCE mobile payments platform. You can contact Tim here.
- Dejamobile will be demonstrating its ReadyToTap HCE NFC payment solution and its new, seamless banking and mobile payments enrolment service in Hall 5, on booth 5B41, station 12.
- Rambus will be showing its full suite of security products for smart cities, the IoT, mobile payments and transport ticketing, including its Unified Payment Platform for retailers and its Smart Ticketing solutions for public transportation operators, on Stand 7J31 in Hall 7.
- STMicroelectronics will be demonstrating its latest ST25 NFC tag solutions for product authenticity, product traceability, CRM and consumer engagement as well as its ST53 and ST54 integrated security solution for eSIM, eSE, mPOS and wearables in Hall 7, booth A61.
NFC World’s founders, Sarah Clark and Mike Clark, will also be in Barcelona to report from the event and meet with potential new partners. Please contact us if you’d like to meet up to find out how the NFC World Partner Program can turbocharge interest in your emerging payment, card or secure credential technology from our 100,000+ monthly readers.