Launch of the 2017 State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money — GSMA — “The mobile money industry is now processing a billion dollars a day and generating direct revenues of over US$2.4bn. With 690 million registered accounts worldwide, mobile money has evolved into the leading payment platform for the digital economy in many emerging markets.”
- Google to add NFC to its Tez audio QR payments platform
- Insurance giant Allianz to offer mobile payments service with built-in cover for purchases
- US carriers set out joint mobile authentication platform plans
- Chinese banks report 28% increase in mobile payment volumes
- GSMA: 690m people now use mobile money services