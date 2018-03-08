Danske Bank partners with S-Bank to expand its MobilePay service to Finland

The revolution of mobile paying begins here: MobilePay to be introduced at S Group shops — Danske Bank — “In the autumn, all Finns will be offered the possibility to pay for their shopping and collect Bonus using a mobile phone. This becomes a reality as S Group and S-Bank enable payment with MobilePay at all S Group’s grocery shops around Finland… In Denmark, MobilePay is already used by 65 banks and more than 90% of all Danes.”