PCI updates payment device standard to support PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets

PCI Security Standards Council updates payment device standard to support software-based PIN entry on COTS — PCI Security Standards Council — “The updated device standard supports the development of PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) Solutions for merchants that enable EMV contact and contactless transactions with PIN entry on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices, such as tablets and smartphones.”
- Android P to include support for GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API
- Google to let users send money directly from their Google Contacts app?
- Samsung Pay to launch in France ‘before the summer’
- Capital One lets cardholders create virtual card numbers in their browser
