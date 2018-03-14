PCI updates payment device standard to support PIN entry on mobile phones and tablets

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PCI Security Standards Council updates payment device standard to support software-based PIN entry on COTS — PCI Security Standards Council — “The updated device standard supports the development of PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) Solutions for merchants that enable EMV contact and contactless transactions with PIN entry on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices, such as tablets and smartphones.”

