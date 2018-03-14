Android P to include support for GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Previewing Android P — Google — “Android P adds an implementation of the GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API [OMAPI] to Android. On supported devices, apps can use the OMAPI API to access secure elements (SE) to enable smart card payments and other secure services. A hardware abstraction layer (HAL) provides the underlying API for enumerating a variety of secure elements (eSE, UICC, and others) available.”

Source