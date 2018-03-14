Crédit Agricole expands HCE payments to Visa cardholders

Crédit Agricole’s Paylib contactless mobile payment service, based on Dejamobile’s HCE solution, is now accessible to Visa card holders — Dejamobile — PARTNER NEWS — “We use Dejamobile’s mobile payment solution which is multi-scheme certified (CB, Mastercard, Visa) and which meets high standards of transaction security… Crédit Agricole has integrated Dejamobile’s SDK into the bank’s existing application ‘maCarte’ and has also integrated the server-side applications into our internal payment service infrastructure… Crédit Agricole Payment Services teams rely on the strong support from Dejamobile’s technical teams to operate and maintain the service.”