Google Pay on Wear OS officially spreads to three new countries — Android Police — “In addition to using NFC-equipped watches to make regular mobile payments, users in Australia can use their Wear OS devices with the Opal ticketing system to pay for single-trip tickets on select rail and ferry lines… Formerly, Google’s payment service was only supported on Android Wear (now Wear OS) devices in the US and the UK.”
- UnionPay sets out its mobile payments rollout plans
- Google expands support for wearable payments to Canada, Spain, and Australia
- American Express files faster blockchain payments patent
- Crédit Agricole expands HCE payments to Visa cardholders
- Android P to include support for GlobalPlatform Open Mobile API