Seven watch brands to embed Barclaycard’s bPay wearable payments in their devices

Guess, Mondaine, Timex, Kronaby, Suunto, Adexe and LBS have all signed deals with Barclaycard to embed the card issuer’s bPay wearable payments technology “in a variety of timepieces, sports trackers and watch straps.”

“Building on the success of the pioneering Timex Fairfield Contactless watch, created in partnership with bPay last year, bPay and Timex will launch an expanded range of eight contactless-enabled watches in May, for both men and women,” Barclaycard says.

“Guess Watches is also working with bPay to launch a range of six contactless watches. Wearable payment strap options in silicone and leather will be matched with Guess best-sellers to provide a fashionable twist on this technology.

“bPay’s venture with LBS, a leading watch strap supplier, will also bring additional reach and scale to wearable payments. Together, LBS and bPay are launching the ‘TapStrap’, a replacement strap that can be fitted to any watch with a 18mm, 20mm or 22mm strap — the most common watch strap sizes — enabling wearers to make purchases up to £30 quickly and easily.

“Meanwhile, Suunto, the Finnish manufacturer of sports watches, dive computers and sports instruments, will be broadening its offering for sports enthusiasts with a bPay-enhanced version of the Suunto 3 Fitness watch, launching later this spring. Suunto has been at the forefront of design and innovation since 1936 and is trusted by adventurers all over the globe.

“Also launching are partnerships with Swiss watchmakers Mondaine alongside Kronaby, the Swedish manufacturer of hybrid watches and Adexe Watches, manufacturer of classic lifestyle timepieces designed in London.” These three deals will all see the watch makers develop “a range of payment-enabled watches with bPay seamlessly embedded into the strap”.

“Consumer appetite for wearable payments is reaching critical mass, and we’re proud to be meeting this growing demand with the help of our industry-leading partners,” says Barclays Mobile Payments’ Adam Herson. “Thanks to the range of products these agreements will bring to market, customers will be able to buy a watch or fitness tracker that not only suits their taste, but also unlocks benefits of speed and ease in everyday purchases.”