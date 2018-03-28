Uber seeks Dutch payments licence in drive to diversify — Sky News — “Uber Technologies has submitted an application for a European payments processing licence as it seeks to accelerate its diversification into a broad range of consumer-facing services… Sources said the attempt to become classified as an electronic money institution was being handled by a new subsidiary called Uber Payments BV.”
- Vehicle vending machine lets drivers book, pay and drive away a test car from their mobile phone
- Uber applies for a European payments license
- Beijing Metro to replace NFC ticket gates with QR codes?
- Supermarket giant Carrefour rolls out its own NFC mobile payments service
- Samsung Pay now has 7m users in Korea