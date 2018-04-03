Mayor Park Won-soon unveils Seoul cryptocurrency ‘S-Coin’ — Coindesk Korea (translation) — “Park Won-soon, mayor of Seoul, said he will create a coin currency called S-coin that can be used in Seoul… He thinks that ‘blockchains can be applied to all administrations in Seoul such as the public transport system operated by Seoul City and the provision of youth allowance.'”
- Alexa can now use Amazon Pay to make voice-based donations to charity
- Korea’s capital city plans its own payments cryptocurrency
- Google to take its Tez mobile wallet app global
- Apple rolls out support for transit cards in China
- Octopus lets Hong Kong merchants accept NFC payments on their mobile phones