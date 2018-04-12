Uber to integrate transit ticketing into its mobile app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Moving forward together with cities — Uber — “We’ve inked a partnership with Masabi, the global leader in public transit mobile ticketing, to let Uber customers book and use transit tickets in our app. For many people, getting around their city is already a multimodal affair, and this partnership will let riders seamlessly combine public transit with other transportation options like ridesharing, no matter where they need to go.”

