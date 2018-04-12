Moving forward together with cities — Uber — “We’ve inked a partnership with Masabi, the global leader in public transit mobile ticketing, to let Uber customers book and use transit tickets in our app. For many people, getting around their city is already a multimodal affair, and this partnership will let riders seamlessly combine public transit with other transportation options like ridesharing, no matter where they need to go.”
- Uber to integrate transit ticketing into its mobile app
- Alfa-Bank introduces instant mobile debit card issuance
- Nike unveils limited edition NFC sneakers that deliver member-only perks
- Washington Metro to accept mobile payments from 2019
- Microsoft researchers unveil NFC smart mat ‘sensing platform’