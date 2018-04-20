Walmart launches Check Out With Me, a new service designed to save customers time — Walmart — “A Walmart associate scans a customer’s items with the Check Out With Me mobile device, swipes their credit card and provides them with a receipt – printed or electronic options available. Customers just pay and go. It’s as simple as that.”
- Chinese province uses Alipay QR codes for citizen ID
- Facebook to launch Messenger payments in India
- Walmart equips garden centre staff with mobile checkout devices
- Chevrolet and Shell let drivers pay for fuel and access offers from their vehicles
- US supermarket chain Meijer to launch mobile self-checkout service