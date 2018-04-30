Chinese consumers made over 275bn mobile payments in 2017

China’s mobile payment posts robust growth in 2017 — Xinhua — “Domestic commercial banks handled over 37.5bn mobile payment transactions last year, up 46.06% year on year, according to the report from the Payment & Clearing Association of China. Non-banking payment institutions handled over 239bn mobile payment transactions, surging more than 146%.”

