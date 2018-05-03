Amazon offers retailers discounts to adopt payment system — Bloomberg — “Amazon.com Inc is offering to pass along the discounts it gets on credit card fees to other retailers if they use its online payments service, according to people with knowledge of the matter, in a new threat to PayPal Holdings Inc and card-issuing banks. The move shows Amazon is willing to sacrifice the profitability of its payments system to spread its use.”
- White paper sets out how Trusted Execution Environments can be used to secure mobile payments, loyalty, credentials and more
- Google Pay begins to roll out on the web
- Amazon to offer discounts to merchants that sign up for Amazon Pay
- Mastercard CEO: Single buy button to start rolling out at the end of this year
- Apple Pay to go live in Norway, Poland and Ukraine as transit ticketing drives consumer adoption