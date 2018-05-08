Microsoft to add payments to Outlook

Conversations become actions in Outlook — Microsoft — “We will soon be introducing payments in Outlook to help users to pay bills or invoices, right in email, without needing to switch to another app or service. Powered by Microsoft Pay, payments in Outlook is a fast and secure way to pay from within email. To start, it will be supported by a number of payment processors including Stripe and Braintree, billing services including Zuora, and invoicing services including FreshBooks, Intuit, Invoice2Go, Sage, Wave, and Xero.”