Forrester: Mobile shopping stalls as payment hinders growth — Mobile Marketer — “Cumbersome payment methods that require too many keystrokes at checkout are impeding the adoption of commerce on mobile, where conversion rates are about half that of desktop and laptop platforms… The percentage of online US sales made on mobile phones dipped from 43% in 2016 to 36% last year… During that same time, ecommerce grew by 14%.”
- US consumers are making fewer online purchases on their mobile phones due to ‘cumbersome payment methods’
- FNB to roll out biometric ATMs that customers can use to open a bank account
- Phoenix reports drop in number of US consumers making use of Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
- Instagram lets merchants take payments from within its app
- Samsung Pay adds cash back deals ‘from leading retailers’