PARTNER NEWS: Rambus has unveiled Payment Account Tokenization, a new solution that increases the security of direct credit, direct debit and person-to-person (P2P) payments services by replacing account numbers with unique tokens.

“The introduction of real-time payments increases risk for financial institutions, as they now have seconds instead of days to identify fraudulent transactions,” Rambus says. “By removing account numbers from the transaction process completely, tokenization can significantly reduce the risk and impact of account-based fraud and create secure real-time payments frameworks.”

“Tokenization has already been proven successful in securing mobile payments worldwide,” Bret Sewell, SVP and general manager of Rambus’ security division, explains. “Our Payment Account Tokenization does the same for real-time payments, enabling account-based transactions to be processed faster and safer than ever before.”

Full details are available in the press release below: