Goldman Sachs, Apple team up on new credit card — Wall Street Journal — “Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are preparing to launch a new joint credit card, a move that would deepen the technology giant’s push into its customers’ wallets and mark the Wall Street firm’s first foray into plastic. The planned card would carry the Apple Pay brand and could launch early next year.”
- Okey Co explains how its contactless keyfob can unlock new NFC business opportunities
- Wells Fargo makes it easier for customers to access popular mobile payments services
- Google Pay update to provide users with a single view of all their transactions
- Apple to launch Apple Pay credit card in 2019
- Rambus brings tokenization to real-time payments