Facebook to develop its own cryptocurrency?

Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency — Cheddar — “Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency, a virtual token that would allow its billions of users around the world to make electronic payments, people familiar with Facebook’s plans told Cheddar.”
- French banks to add P2P transfers to Paylib online and in-store mobile payments service
- Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago and San Francisco
- National Bank to pilot biometric payment cards in Kuwait
- Okey Co explains how its contactless keyfob can unlock new NFC business opportunities