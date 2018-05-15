French banks to add P2P transfers to Paylib online and in-store mobile payments service

Paylib wants to become France’s Swiss Army payment knife — Les Echos (translation) — “Following the introduction of online and in-store payments, customers of the six partner banks will be able to make person-to-person money transfers by the summer. BNP Paribas launched the new ‘Paylib entre amis’ [Paylib between friends] service last Wednesday while Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, BPCE, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole and La Banque Postale will follow in the coming weeks.”