On the Money: Credit cards to perfect targeting program — The Associated Press — “American Express is piloting a program that will allow merchants to reward customers for purchasing specific items at their stores, starting with online merchant Boxed… Beyond promoting specific items, the change will also let American Express and its merchant customers target promotions to very specific customers.”
- Marshall Islands to issue official digital currency
- Retailers raise concerns over card networks’ plans for a single buy button
- AmEx to personalize rewards to specific members and products
- JCB to add support for Google Pay in Japan
- South African retail giant Shoprite moves into mobile payments and banking