London’s buskers to go contactless

Busking goes cashless with ‘a world first’ for London — BBC — “London has introduced a contactless payment scheme for buskers in what the organisers claim is a world first. In addition to tossing loose change into a box, passers-by can use card readers to make contactless payments…The scheme will be be rolled out across the city after successful trials.”
- Rambus explains how tokenization can be used to reduce the risks of real-time payments
- Asian ride hailing giant Grab to let users pay for public transit with its app
- Australian banks launch Beem It P2P payments app
- Chinese banks report growth in mobile payments volumes
