Ride the subway using WeChat Pay — Global Times — “Starting Monday, WeChat Pay will be accepted as a means of payment for passengers riding the metro lines of Shanghai. After downloading and using the official mobile app of Shanghai Metro ‘Metro Daduhui’, passengers can pass through station gates simply by scanning the WeChat QR code.”
- Shanghai Metro to accept WeChat Pay mobile payments at turnstiles
- Ant Financial raises $10bn at a $150bn valuation
- Facebook partners with major banks to roll out WhatsApp Pay across India
- Rambus explains how tokenization can be used to reduce the risks of real-time payments
- Asian ride hailing giant Grab to let users pay for public transit with its app