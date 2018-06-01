ABN Amro pilot finds customers prefer making wearable payments

Wearables favourite when paying — ABN Amro — “ABN Amro launched a pilot earlier this year in which 500 clients were asked to make payments using wearables. Of these clients, an impressive 78% now prefer the wearables, and only 19% prefer their debit cards. On average, clients make six payments a week for amounts under 25 euros. ABN Amro is extending the pilot to test new functionalities with this pilot group.”