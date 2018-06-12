Method and system for payment card verification via blockchain — USPTO — “The present disclosure provides a description of systems and methods for the conveyance and receipt of payment credentials to and at a point of sale device through the use of a third party data source. The use of a third party data source enables an individual to transact safely without concern for their payment credentials being skimmed from their payment instrument, or without having to even carry a payment instrument entirely.”
- Starbucks unveils prepaid card that lets customers earn rewards at any Visa merchant
- Google Pay to go live in Germany this month
- Mastercard adds blockchain card verification patent
- Korean banks to launch blockchain identity platform
- Mastercard reports on the potential of conversational commerce