Blackboard to implement student IDs on iPhone and Apple Watch

Blackboard bringing contactless student IDs to Apple Wallet for campuses nationwide — Blackboard — “With Blackboard Mobile Credentials, student credentials in Apple Wallet offer secure access to facilities, residence halls and more, as well as payments for dining, laundry, vending and retail… The ability to add student IDs to Wallet will launch with Duke University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Oklahoma this fall. Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University will bring the capability by end of year and it will expand to additional campuses in the future.”