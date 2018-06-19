JCB expands Apple Pay support to Taiwan

Apple Pay coming to JCB’s customers in Taiwan — JCB — “Support for Apple Pay will start with E.Sun Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan and continue to be phased in for other JCB brand payment product issuers… Taiwan is the first market after Japan where JCB is supporting Apple Pay.”
- Beijing metro looks to biometrics to speed up payments at turnstiles
- Bankwest wins new customers with NFC payments ring
- Paytm integrates games, TV, sports and news into its mobile wallet app
- Spanish banks to build blockchain customer identity verification platform
- Garmin adds NFC payments to Fenix smartwatches