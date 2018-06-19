Garmin adds NFC payments to Fenix smartwatches

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Garmin debuts the Fenix 5 Plus, adds maps, music, Garmin Pay and wrist-based Pulse Ox to its popular multisport GPS watch series — Garmin — “Garmin International Inc, a unit of Garmin Ltd, today announced the Fenix 5 Plus series, its next generation of GPS multisport watches with built-in routable topographical maps, storage for music playlists, Garmin Pay contactless payment solution and wrist-based Pulse Oximeter 1 for altitude acclimation awareness.”