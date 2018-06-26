Lifecell offers free data to mobile payments users

1GB internet with mobile payment service — Lifecell (translation) — “Lifecell subscribers who use the Mobile Payment Service have the opportunity to get 1GB of internet! To do this, you must pay a sum of UAH 250 (US$9.53) or more with one payment within the framework of the Mobile Payment Service.”
- ST launches Type 5 NFC tag chips with tamper detection and privacy features
- mPOS terminals to account for one in four POS transactions
- Canadian banks and carriers to roll out digital ID platform
- Survey finds British shoppers are ready to take advantage of voice commerce