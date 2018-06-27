Central bank patents point to plans for a hybrid digital currency in China

PBOC filings reveal big picture for planned digital currency — Coindesk — “The ultimate goal, according to PBOC’s patents, is to ‘break the silo between blockchain-based cryptocurrency and the existing monetary system’ so that the digital currency can sport cryptocurrency-like features, while being widely used in the existing financial structure.”
- BIS: Digital currencies don’t yet offer a solution to any specific economic problems
- Korea’s central bank ‘opposes’ the idea of a digital currency
- Juniper predicts gains in market share for OEM Pays
- Central Bank of Bahamas plans digital currency pilot