Mobvoi includes ST NFC technology in TicWatch Pro

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

STMicroelectronics’ secure NFC technology enhances contactless user experience in Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro — STMicroelectronics — PARTNER NEWS — “Prioritizing enhanced user experience and convenience, Mobvoi integrated ST’s NFC controller (ST21NFCD) in TicWatch Pro for its unique technology that boosts RF performance without penalizing battery performance and integrated features that minimize circuit size to reduce bill-of-materials costs.”