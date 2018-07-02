Piraeus Bank picks Antelop as its mobile payments provider

PARTNER NEWS: Piraeus Bank, the largest card issuer in Greece, has selected Antelop Solutions as its long-term e-wallet and digital payments partner, enabling the bank to provide its customers with a large range of cutting edge mobile wallet and payments capabilities.

“Antelop’s extensive scheme certifications, its best-in-class PCI DSS compliance and their unique security expertise, were key factors to choose them as our long-term partner,” says John Raptakis, Piraeus Bank’s head of transactional banking systems for remote banking.

“The scalability, agility and fast time-to-market of Antelop’s SaaS-based approach is very attractive and will deliver an enhanced service to our customers,” Raptakis adds. “Integration is simple and Antelop’s team is always available to provide their extensive expertise in both business and technical related issues.”

Founded by a team of former senior consultants and technical product managers at Visa, Antelop’s white-label ecommerce and mobile payment solutions support Visa, Mastercard and Cartes Bancaires applications and can be integrated into an issuer’s existing environment, web and mobile banking, or offered as a standalone service. Antelop was the first company to attain Visa security compliance for an NFC mobile payment application in 2015 and recently received certification from Visa as a Token Requestor-Token Service Provider (TR-TSP).

Customers include French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, which uses Antelop technology to power their mobile payments service launched in February last year.

“We are delighted that Piraeus Bank has chosen Antelop as their long-term partner and very much look forward to working with their team to build e-wallet and mobile payments services that deliver market leading solutions to their customers,” Antelop CEO Nicolas Bruley told NFC World.

• Readers interested in finding more about Antelop’s HCE NFC issuer wallet and ecommerce mobile payments solutions can download a presentation from the NFC World Knowledge Centre here.