Milan’s transit operator rolls out contactless and mobile payments across the metro network

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Travel on the metro by paying with your contactless card — Azienda Trasporti Milanesi — “The service is currently available on the entire metro network and your journey must begin in a metro station. You can also travel on the surface network until the ticket expires… Look for the orange and grey ticket gate in all metro stations, the card reader is at the top.”