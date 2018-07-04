Travel on the metro by paying with your contactless card — Azienda Trasporti Milanesi — “The service is currently available on the entire metro network and your journey must begin in a metro station. You can also travel on the surface network until the ticket expires… Look for the orange and grey ticket gate in all metro stations, the card reader is at the top.”
- Moscow Metro adds loyalty program to Troika transit ticketing card
- Milan’s transit operator rolls out contactless and mobile payments across the metro network
- Starbucks to roll out 100 cashless stores in Korea
- Chinese mobile payments providers begin charging fees to users
- Chinese consumers have now deposited $150bn with Alipay and Tencent