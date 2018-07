Just two weeks after Apple’s NFC payment system was introduced in Poland, one commentator has set out data that points to the system having already signed up some 200,000 users.

Citing sources at major Polish banks, Cashless.pl makes the case for the total number of Apple Pay users being somewhere between 175,000 and 200,000.

Google Pay, the publication says, had 300,000 users in Poland earlier this year, 18 months after launch.