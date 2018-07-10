Do more with Google Pay — Google — “Today, we’re starting to roll out updates that will let you do even more with Google Pay. Here’s a look at what’s new: Pay friends with the Google Pay app; Save concert tickets and boarding passes; Manage your info in one convenient place.”
- Alibaba invests in NFC product authentication for brands
- Eight in ten POS terminals to support NFC payments by 2022
- Ant Financial targets South America and Africa for next phase of mobile payments growth
- Google Pay rolls out support for P2P payments, concert tickets and boarding passes
- Russian banks begin rollout of national biometric identity system