Aeon and Fujitsu launch field trial of cardless payments using biometric authentication technology — Fujitsu — “Aeon Credit Service and Fujitsu will begin a field trial of a cardless payment system using Fujitsu’s palm vein biometric authentication technology. Starting in September 2018, the trial will take place in selected Ministop convenience stores. This initiative will be Japan’s first example of palm vein authentication-type cardless payments at actual retail stores.”
- Grab unveils plan to turn its mobile wallet into a platform
- WeChat Pay ‘will not seek to offer more local payment wallets’
- Major League Baseball stadiums to introduce biometric payments and ticketing
- Marriott to let Chinese guests use face recognition to check in to its hotels
- Palm vein biometric payments to be pilot tested in Japanese convenience stores