Processing payment transactions using artificial intelligence messaging services — USPTO — “One or more embodiments use natural language processing to analyze messages from the user to the messaging bot, and from the messaging bot to the user, to identify a product and a request to purchase the identified product. Based on the identified product and the request to purchase the product, one or more embodiments initiate a payment transaction on behalf of the user based on a natural language conversation and without redirecting the user away from the communications session.”
- Reader offer: Get a free ‘POS terminal in a box’ dev kit from STMicroelectronics
- Central bank tightens rules on accepting cards and cash in Chinese stores
- Eight million merchants now accept Paytm QR payments in stores
- Facebook patent sets out how AIs could accept Messenger payments
- Uber to let customers use Venmo to share costs with friends