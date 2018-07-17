Google to boost Google Pay adoption with transfer option for cards saved in Chrome

Google Chrome’s Autofill feature, which stores users’ payment card details in the browser and posts them into payment forms on websites, will soon offer to transfer details of stored cards to Google Pay.

“This project is to offer users an option to upload chrome local credit cards to Google Pay server,” explains a commit message attached to a recent code change in the Chromium project.

“Chrome Autofill has been around much longer than G Pay, plus Chrome has a lot more users,” reports XDA Developers. “Google likely wants to get more people using Google Pay and this could be an easy way to get people to move over.”