More than half a billion Chinese consumers now use mobile payments

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

More than half billion Chinese pay by mobile phones: report — Xinhua — “China saw fast expansion in the number of mobile payment users last year, reaching 527m at the end of 2017… The number of mobile payment users increased by 57.83m in 2017, 12.3% growth, the Internet Society of China said.”

