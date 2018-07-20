More than half billion Chinese pay by mobile phones: report — Xinhua — “China saw fast expansion in the number of mobile payment users last year, reaching 527m at the end of 2017… The number of mobile payment users increased by 57.83m in 2017, 12.3% growth, the Internet Society of China said.”
- Garmin Pay expands to three new smartwatches
- Barclays files blockchain funds transfer and KYC patents
- More than half a billion Chinese consumers now use mobile payments
- Mastercard patent proposes combining blockchain with existing payments systems
- Shoppers prefer Apple Pay over Walmart Pay