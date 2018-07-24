Snapchat to close down its Snapcash P2P payments service

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Snapchat will shut down Snapcash, forfeiting to Venmo — Techcrunch — “Snapchat will abandon the peer-to-peer payment space on August 30th… Shutting down the feature will bring an end to Snapchat’s four-year partnership with Square to power the feature for sending people money.”