Stripe unveils DIY mobile and physical card issuing platform

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

An API for creating cards and new business models — Stripe — “Stripe Issuing is an end-to-end platform for quickly creating, distributing, and managing physical and virtual cards… Stripe Issuing is certified directly with all major card networks as an issuing processor, which ensures reliability and rapid feature releases. It includes support for Apple Pay and Google Pay, allows programmatic dispute handling, and provides real-time authorization hooks.”