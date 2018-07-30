Chase Pay links up with Samsung Pay to let cardholders pay with NFC and MST

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Chase Pay and Samsung Pay join forces — Samsung — “Chase Pay customers with compatible flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones now have the option to link Chase Pay to Samsung Pay. This means that customers will now be able to use Samsung Pay’s Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, along with NFC, to pay with the Chase Pay app at millions of merchants in the United States by simply tapping the payment terminal.”