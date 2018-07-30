Chase Pay and Samsung Pay join forces — Samsung — “Chase Pay customers with compatible flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphones now have the option to link Chase Pay to Samsung Pay. This means that customers will now be able to use Samsung Pay’s Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology, along with NFC, to pay with the Chase Pay app at millions of merchants in the United States by simply tapping the payment terminal.”
- TransLink reports fast uptake of contactless payments on Vancouver transit system
- Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa
- SoftBank to enter Japanese mobile payments market with Paytm technology and three years’ free processing offer
- Chase Pay links up with Samsung Pay to let cardholders pay with NFC and MST
- Stripe unveils DIY mobile and physical card issuing platform