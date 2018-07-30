Samsung Pay to go live in South Africa

Absa to give clients early access to Samsung Pay — TechCentral — “Absa, in association with Samsung South Africa, will soon be offering its customers early access to Samsung Pay before the service is commercially launched in South Africa,” the bank said. “The partnership with Samsung Pay will give Absa customers even more choice on how they can make payments.”
