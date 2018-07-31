Scottish railway operator pilots HCE for mobile ticketing

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Rambus brings secure mobile ticketing to Scotland’s railway — Rambus — PARTNER NEWS — “Rambus’ HCE Ticket Wallet Service leverages technology proven in the payments industry to create a virtual smartcard that securely stores tickets on mobile devices. The solution integrates with existing software and station infrastructure, allowing transport operators to manage both smartcard and mobile tickets in a single system, reducing integration costs and deployment time.”