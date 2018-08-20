Amex tests wearable payments at the US Open

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

American Express backs card members and fans with innovative benefits at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships — American Express — “To enhance the overall end-to-end fan experience, American Express will launch new services such as the Amex Band, a contactless payment wristband that allows eligible Card Members to pay for purchases and unlock unique benefits with a tap of the band.”