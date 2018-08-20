Document importation into secure element — USPTO — “The present disclosure describes embodiments in which a person may present identification information through a mobile device instead of presenting a traditional form of identification… In various embodiments, a mobile device includes a short-range communication interface (eg, a near-field communication (NFC) radio) and a secure element configured to store identification information of a user.”
- Apple files NFC passport patent application
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Kilchoman to add NFC tags to whisky bottle labels
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones