Samsung Pay reports 1.3bn transactions since launch

Samsung Pay now available in six continents, accelerating global expansion — Samsung — “Originally launched in South Korea on August 20, 2015, Samsung Pay has experienced significant global growth and is now available in six continents and 24 markets, including the latest market, South Africa… Samsung recently passed more than 1.3bn transactions globally.”
- Seattle sports teams use fingerprint biometrics to let fans prove their age and buy a beer
- Fitbit includes NFC payments in special edition Charge 3 fitness trackers
- Michael Kors releases Runway smartwatch with NFC payments
- Sainsbury’s lets UK supermarket shoppers check out from their mobile phones