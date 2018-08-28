Clause to add NFC to smart blockchain contract platform

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Thinfilm and Clause collaborate to deliver NFC technology to blockchain smart legal contracts — Thinfilm — “Clause and Thinfilm will use NFC to facilitate the pairing of physical goods to digital contracts through the tap of a smartphone. The resulting connection will deliver key functional and efficiency improvements for customers across the Clause ‘connected contracting’ platform, including contract creation and management, supply chain administration, and invoice/payment automation.”