Clause to add NFC to smart blockchain contract platform

Thinfilm and Clause collaborate to deliver NFC technology to blockchain smart legal contracts — Thinfilm — “Clause and Thinfilm will use NFC to facilitate the pairing of physical goods to digital contracts through the tap of a smartphone. The resulting connection will deliver key functional and efficiency improvements for customers across the Clause ‘connected contracting’ platform, including contract creation and management, supply chain administration, and invoice/payment automation.”
- Google rebrands its Tez mobile wallet to Google Pay
- Survey finds contactless payments make it harder for consumers to track their spending
- PayPal updates mobile app for P2P payments
- United flyers can now save boarding passes in Google Pay
- Bank of America patent sets out cryptocurrency security role for banks