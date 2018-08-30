Trimble adds NFC to commercial driver tracking system

Trimble enhances FieldMaster Logs with Tap & Go technology to improve driver experience with ELDs — Trimble — “With our new Tap & Go technology, drivers will be able to leverage secure near field communication (NFC) technology to streamline the login process. With just the tap of a compatible keychain, sticker or ID card, they are able to log in to their in-cab tablet, making it easy and quick to access and start their ELD [Electronic Logging Device] workflow. This will ensure that drivers no longer need to spend valuable time manually typing in lengthy usernames and passwords which can cause frustration. With a simple tap, they are into the system and can focus on getting their work done.”